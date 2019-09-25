Services
McCrery & Harra Funeral Home
3924 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
(302) 478-2204
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
1:30 PM
M. Frances Garber Brown Obituary
M. Frances Garber Brown

Wilmington - M. Frances Garber Brown, 84, a longtime resident of Brandywine Hundred, died unexpectedly on Sunday, September 22, 2019.

Born in Wilmington to Robert and Pauline Schutterlee, Frances was a graduate of P.S. duPont High School and attended Goldey-Beacom College. She lived a quiet and peaceful life, and was devoted to her home and to raising her beloved son.

Her first husband, Walter N. Garber died in 1994 and her second husband, Francis T. Brown died in 2012. Frances is survived by her son, Richard L. Garber.

A funeral service will be held at 1:30pm, Friday, September 27 at the McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3924 Concord Pike, where friends may call after 1:00pm. Interment will be at Lombardy Cemetery.
Published in The News Journal from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019
