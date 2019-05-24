Services
Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home - Selbyville
19 South Main St. P.O. Box Box 267
Selbyville, DE 19975
(302) 436-8421
Calling hours
Sunday, May 26, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, May 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Selbyville - M. Gloria Christian, age 88, of Selbyville died Monday, May 20, 2019 at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin. She was born in Washington, DC and was the daughter of the late Charles B. Jr. and Mildred (Lenz) Campbell.

Gloria was a homemaker and had previously worked as a bookkeeper. She was a member of the Swann Keys Ladies Auxiliary.

She is survived by her children, Steven C. Christian and wife Ariana of Mission Beach, Australia, Kathleen S. Stephan and husband Robert of Silver Spring, MD, Valerie A. Watson and husband David of Millville, William V. Christian of Selbyville, Terrance E. Christian of Selbyville, and Mary Ellen Whelen and husband Jeffrey of Ocean View; nine grandchildren, Bobby Stephan, Kelley Watson, Ryan Watson (Ashley), Kyle Christian (Katy), Chad Stephan (Alli), Cory Christian, Steph Watson, Sean Whelen and Samantha Whelen; two great-grandchildren, Sadie Christian and Layla Stephan.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William E. Christian.

A funeral service will be held at 12pm on Sunday, May 26 at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville with Rev. Dr. James Van Der Wall officiating. Friends may call an hour before the service. Burial will be in Roxana Cemetery in Roxana.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Roxana Vol. Fire Co., 35943 Zion Church Road, Frankford, DE 19945.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com
Published in The News Journal on May 24, 2019
