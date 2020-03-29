|
|
M. Jean McCracken
Wilmington - M. Jean McCracken
Jean McCracken, of Wilmington, DE, passed away on March 28, 2020, at the age of 80. Jean was born in Norristown, PA, on July 1, 1939, to the late Charles and Marjorie Gauger.
Jean is survived by her husband, Edward McCracken, of almost 53 years and their daughters, Laura Martini (Andrew), Janet McCracken (Donna Gigliotti), and Rosemary Work (Brian) and their grandchildren, Lindsey and Daniel. Jean is also survived by her three brothers, C. Robert Gauger (Mairi), Richard Gauger (Barbara), and James Gauger (Janet) and brothers-in-law, Thomas McCracken (Lina), Richard McCracken (Andrea), and sister-in-law, Janice McCracken. Jean was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Albert McCracken.
While her girls were young, Jean volunteered with their school and various activities. As they grew older, she worked as a reading coordinator at St. Mary Magdalen School. As Boscov's at Concord Mall opened its doors, Jean started her 21-year career as a retail associate. Jean was an active parishioner at St. Mary Magdalen Church for over 45 years where she volunteered as a Eucharistic Minister to the sick. Jean also was a member of Sodality, where she made rosaries monthly with fellow members and played weekly bingo.
Jean loved to travel with her beloved husband. They took many cruises to Alaska, Hawaii, Bermuda, the Caribbean, and Europe. They also travelled extensively through the United States and treasured touring the National Parks. Jean enjoyed many trips to Walt Disney World with her family. She also loved the Philadelphia Phillies. Jean and Ed made many trips to Florida to attend Spring Training games and were season ticket holders. Jean relished spending time with her family especially at their summer home near Ocean City, NJ.
Due to the current health crisis, the funeral service is restricted to immediate family. A celebration of life will be scheduled for family and friends at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asked for donations in the name of Jean McCracken to St. Mary Magdalen Church or the Delaware SPCA in appreciation of Jean's love of animals.
For online condolences, please visit www.chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2020