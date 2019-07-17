|
|
M. Patricia Delaney
Wilmington - Mary Patricia Delaney, age 87, of Wilmington, DE, whose aliases are many: "Pat", "Patsy", "Mom", "Grandmom", "G", "GG", passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Monday, July 15, 2019.
Pat was born on December 24, 1931, in Scranton, PA, a land she referred to as "God's Country". She was daughter of the late Patrick and Helen (O'Malley) Kearney and lived in the small town of Minooka, with 30-plus first cousins who saw themselves as brothers and sisters. Pat attended Marywood College where one blind date led to a 42-year love affair with Jack Delaney, six kids, fifteen grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren...your typical Irish-Catholic love story.
After moving to Wilmington Delaware, Pat began a long and impactful career as a teacher. She began teaching in Havre de Grace, MD, then taught at Goldey-Beacom College, St. Hedwig's, St. Matthew's, Richardson Park, Shortlidge and ultimately Forest Oak Elementary. Retiring in 1991, Pat held the world record for the favorite teacher award (or so we like to think).
In addition to her career and raising her family, she was a devout member of the 3rd Order of Carmelites and volunteered often with Meals on Wheels, and the Little Sisters of the Poor, dragging her ecstatic grandchildren in toe to help with deliveries and making beds. She also volunteered for the Christian Appalachian Project, deeming it the most fulfilling three months of her life. Pat was a firm believer in the Works of Mercy and clearly lived by that code.
Her love of music made her a song bird through and through. Pat could be triggered into song from just one word from a conversation. In addition to music, Pat had a love for people and seemed to remember everyone she had ever met. A living directory of all locals, one could just mention a last name and she could tell you where they grew up and went to school. Finally, Pat was a devout believer in the philosophy that "Just a tiny little minute has eternity in it", taken from a poem by, Ben Mays that she often quoted.
Pat is survived by her children, Sean Delaney (Mary Hope), Patrick Delaney, Mary Ryan (Jim), Tom Delaney (Teresa), Barbara Wisniewski (Michael) and Michael Delaney; her 15 grandchildren, Jimmy Ryan (Missy), Meghan Dillon (Scott), Heather Ryan (Ryan Sebulsky), John Delaney (Carrissa), Sean Delaney (Alana), Erin Eliason (Brad), Shannon Ryan, Peter Delaney (Rebecca), Annie Delaney (Tyler Chatburn), Emily Delaney, Mark Wisniewski, Molly Wisniewski, Brigid Delaney, Caitlin Wisniewski and Jack Wisniewski; 10 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren and a host of relatives, too many to name.
In addition to her parents and her Aunt and Uncle who raised her, Mae and Joe Fadden, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jack Delaney; and her siblings, William Kearney, Joan Seitz, and Michael Kearney.
Pat's family would like to thank Seasons Hospice for their amazingly constant and compassionate care.
Family and friends are invited to visit from 4-7pm on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE 19808. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00am on Friday, July 19, 2019 at St. Matthew's Church, 901 E Newport Pike, Wilmington, DE 19804. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Pat's memory can be made to the Little Sisters of the Poor - Jeanne Jugan Residence, 185 Salem Church Road, Newark, DE 19713 or to the , PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.
Doherty Funeral Homes
302-999-8277
To offer condolences, visit:
www.dohertyfh.com
Published in The News Journal from July 17 to July 18, 2019