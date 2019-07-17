|
M. R. Charley
Wilmington - Age 76, Charley passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, July 14, 2019.
A Wilmington native, Charley loved theater and the arts, and was active at the Wilmington Drama League and Chapel Street Players in his younger days. He studied at the Hedgerow Theater in Pennsylvania and photography at the Germain School of Photography in New York City. Charley graduated from Delaware Technical and Community College with three Associate Degrees in Civil and Architectural Engineering as well as Construction Management. He also tutored students in English as a Second Language.
Charley was a retired member of the Ironworkers Local 451 and Operating Engineers Local 542. He enjoyed his days as an instructor in photography at the Osher Institute of Lifelong Learning and mentoring at Warner Elementary School. He said his "littles" were a delight.
Charley is survived by his wife, Mary C. Pierce; an adopted godson, Mohamed Bakry, and his wife, Walaa, and their daughter, Batul; also, his fury friends, Jake and Madde. He is preceded in death by his very special buddies, Max and Scruffy.
Thank you to the nurses and staff at Delaware Hospice for their caring and kind attention to Charley.
Charley donated his body to the Jefferson Medical School - Humanities Gift Registry Program. At Charley's request, there will be no service. In Charley's memory, please consider a donation to Delaware Hospice (www.delawarehospice.org) and/or any local animal shelter.
Published in The News Journal from July 17 to July 21, 2019