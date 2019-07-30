Services
Simpson United Methodist Chr
907 Centerville Rd
Wilmington, DE 19804
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Simpson U. M. Church
907 Centerville Rd
Wilm., DE
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Simpson U. M. Church
907 Centerville Rd
Wilm., DE
M. Ronald LeCompte


1934 - 2019
M. Ronald LeCompte Obituary
M. Ronald LeCompte

Wilmington - Ronald was born April 5, 1934 in Odessa, DE to the late Fred and Pauline LeCompte. He went home to be with the Lord on July 24, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at home.

Ronald leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife of 63 years, Castella LeCompte; his children, Styna, Eric, Sr. (Pamela) and Charles Anthony; 6 grandchildren; 1 great-granddaughter and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

His Celebration of Life Service will be 11am on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at Simpson U. M. Church, 907 Centerville Rd, Wilm., DE, 19804. There will be a viewing from 9-10:45am only.

His burial will be private. Online condolences to congofuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Journal from July 30 to Aug. 1, 2019
