M. Ronald LeCompte
Wilmington - Ronald was born April 5, 1934 in Odessa, DE to the late Fred and Pauline LeCompte. He went home to be with the Lord on July 24, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at home.
Ronald leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife of 63 years, Castella LeCompte; his children, Styna, Eric, Sr. (Pamela) and Charles Anthony; 6 grandchildren; 1 great-granddaughter and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
His Celebration of Life Service will be 11am on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at Simpson U. M. Church, 907 Centerville Rd, Wilm., DE, 19804. There will be a viewing from 9-10:45am only.
His burial will be private. Online condolences to congofuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Journal from July 30 to Aug. 1, 2019