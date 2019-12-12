Services
Mabel M. Chadwick

Mabel M. Chadwick Obituary
Mabel M. Chadwick

Newark - Mabel M. Chadwick, age 72, of Newark, DE, formerly of Clayton, NJ, went home to be with the Lord on December 10, 2019. She was a member of the Clayton High School, Class of 1965. She played both field hockey and basketball for the Clippers, and was inducted into the Clayton High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 1991. Predeceased by her parents Leon and Mabel (nee Trautz), her brother Leon, and her longtime companion, Gaetano Bisazza. She is survived by her sister Elaine Morris (William), her nephew Will Morris, and her niece Theresa Morris. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to a . To sign the guestbook online, please visit www.farnellifuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019
