Mabel T. Speary
Wilmington - Mabel T. Speary, age 89 passed away peacefully at home on November 27th with her family by her side.
She was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth Lee Speary. She was the last surviving of 5 children of the late Dewey and Pearl Phipps.
She is survived by her children Susan Saunders (Cecil), Mark Speary (Cathy) and Mike Speary (Michele) and by her grandchildren Kenneth Saunders (Jessica), Erin Rife (David) and Jessica Foti (Ryan) and 5 great grandchildren Hunter, Reese, Justin, Maddalena and Sawyer and her dearest friend Jimmy Greer who was by her side everyday with love and support.
The family would like to thank Delaware Hospice for their help and support with her care.
Services will be private.
The family would appreciate contributions in Mabel's memory to Delaware Hospice or the Justin W. Jennings Foundation justinjennings.org
