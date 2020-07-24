Maddalena Personti
Wilmington - Maddalena Personti, 87, passed away peacefully while surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, PA on November 14, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Sabatino and Antoinette (DiFabio) Troiani. On June 7, 1952, she married her one and only love, Paul Personti, who preceded her in death in 1992.
Maddalena cherished family. She was a very creative person and passed that on to her children and grandchildren. She was an artist, having created many beautiful watercolor and oil paintings, and was a long time student of Wilmington artist Ed Loper Sr. as well as a long standing member of the Chestertown League. Always crafting, she was known for the Christmas ornaments given to family and friends each year. Her door was always open to anyone who needed anything.
An amazing wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, grandmother and great grandmother, Maddalena is survived by her children, James Personti (Joann), Mel Personti, Dea Fawcett (Charlie), Paul Personti Jr. (Debbie), Anne Aronson (Bruce); her fourteen grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.
Maddalena was predeceased by her granddaughter, Veronica; her brothers, Italo and Arthur; her sisters, Esther and Irma.
Funeral arrangements for Maddalena will be conducted in accordance with COVID-19 directives, which require mandatory face masks, attendance capacity limitations and social distancing at the funeral home, church and cemetery.
Family and friends are invited to visit at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Pike Creek on Tuesday, July 28 from 4:00-6:00PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 301 N. Bancroft Parkway, Wilmington on Wednesday, July 29 at 10:00AM, immediately followed by interment in Lower Brandywine Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to a charity of your choice
