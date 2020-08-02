1/1
Madelyn Tinurelli "Maddie" Jeffery
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Madelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Madelyn "Maddie" Tinurelli Jeffery

Wilmington - Madelyn "Maddie" Tinurelli Jeffery passed away on July 30, 2020 in Virginia Beach.

She was born in Old Forge, PA to Louise Andrews and the late Frederick Tinurelli and spent her early years growing up in Aruba before returning to the US. Maddie had a zest for life. She loved her family, spending time at the beach and she was always on the lookout for a new favorite drink and the latest mystery novel. She had an impact on many lives and will be sorely missed by all, especially her cats and granddog.

Maddie was a paralegal for over 40 years in the city of Wilmington and recently retired from Morris, James, Hitchens and Williams. She was a graduate of Ursuline Academy (1965) and returned to college later in life and obtained her Bachelors (1995) and Masters (1999) degrees from Wilmington University while working full-time and parenting. She was an active member of the Claymont Moose Lodge and F.O.E. #74 as well as a lifelong Eagles fan. Maddie was a devout catholic and a long time member of the Holy Rosary and St. Helena's Parishes.

Maddie was joined in death by her husband of 26 years, Raymond Jeffery. She is predeceased by her brother George Tinurelli and survived by her children, Angel Szewczuk, Larry Szewczuk (Christina), her grandchildren, Geoffrey Merritt, Gabriel and Samantha Szewczuk, her nephew Jason Tinurelli (Jay) and niece Danielle Trunnell (Chris), her step-children, Sonya Kendell, Rodney Ciafre, Sharon Gilgenast and Randy Ciafre with their 14 children and 8 grandchildren

Due to the current covid-19 restrictions, face mask must be worn and social distance maintained. Friends may greet the family from 2:00-3:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at the McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3924 Concord Pike (Rt. 202 South of Silverside Road) Wilmington, DE 19803. Services and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to either Faithful Friends or Forgotten Cats in Maddie's name. To send condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
McCrery & Harra Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McCrery & Harra Funeral Home
3924 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
(302) 478-2204
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McCrery & Harra Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved