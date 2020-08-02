Madelyn "Maddie" Tinurelli Jeffery
Wilmington - Madelyn "Maddie" Tinurelli Jeffery passed away on July 30, 2020 in Virginia Beach.
She was born in Old Forge, PA to Louise Andrews and the late Frederick Tinurelli and spent her early years growing up in Aruba before returning to the US. Maddie had a zest for life. She loved her family, spending time at the beach and she was always on the lookout for a new favorite drink and the latest mystery novel. She had an impact on many lives and will be sorely missed by all, especially her cats and granddog.
Maddie was a paralegal for over 40 years in the city of Wilmington and recently retired from Morris, James, Hitchens and Williams. She was a graduate of Ursuline Academy (1965) and returned to college later in life and obtained her Bachelors (1995) and Masters (1999) degrees from Wilmington University while working full-time and parenting. She was an active member of the Claymont Moose Lodge and F.O.E. #74 as well as a lifelong Eagles fan. Maddie was a devout catholic and a long time member of the Holy Rosary and St. Helena's Parishes.
Maddie was joined in death by her husband of 26 years, Raymond Jeffery. She is predeceased by her brother George Tinurelli and survived by her children, Angel Szewczuk, Larry Szewczuk (Christina), her grandchildren, Geoffrey Merritt, Gabriel and Samantha Szewczuk, her nephew Jason Tinurelli (Jay) and niece Danielle Trunnell (Chris), her step-children, Sonya Kendell, Rodney Ciafre, Sharon Gilgenast and Randy Ciafre with their 14 children and 8 grandchildren
Due to the current covid-19 restrictions, face mask must be worn and social distance maintained. Friends may greet the family from 2:00-3:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at the McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3924 Concord Pike (Rt. 202 South of Silverside Road) Wilmington, DE 19803. Services and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to either Faithful Friends or Forgotten Cats in Maddie's name. To send condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com
