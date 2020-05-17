Madge T. DeelyWilmington - Passed away peacefully with her family by her side on May 15, 2020.Madge was born in Gortahork, Donegal County, Ireland, to the late James and Annie (Doohan) Cannon. She immigrated to the United States in 1955 settling in Philadelphia, PA. Madge worked at the Tastekake factory when she first arrived in the U.S., which is something that gave her a great sense of pride. In 1960 Madge married the love of her life, Fred Deely. Together they moved to Delaware to raise a family.She was a member of St. Catherine of Sienna Parish as well as the New Castle County Irish Society. Madge was a very social person; she was always happiest when she was with her friends and family. Every week she hosted Tuesday night girls' dinner and Thursday night Irish sessions in her home. She was an avid sports fan, especially the Phillies and 76ers. Madge was also a devoted grandmother. She was very proud of her grandchildren in all they accomplished, big or small.She was preceded in deah by her loving husband, Fred Deely, in 2003, and her siblings, Mary Neylon and John Cannon.Madge will be dearly missed by her children, Kathleen Durham (Larry) and James Deely (Ellen); her grandchildren, Jessica Deely, Daniel Deely, and Lawren Durham. She is also survived by her sister, Sadie O'Brien of Donegal, Ireland and many loving nieces, nephews, and extended family members.Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic all services at this time will be private. The family plans on scheduling a memorial service at a later time.