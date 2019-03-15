|
Mother Mae Etta Jones
New Castle - Mother Mae Jones passed on March 10, 2019. Mother Mae is predeceased by her husband James Jones, SR., 2 children Alfreda Copeland and Nathaniel Jones. Mother Mae leaves to mourn 5 children; Tholetha Jones, Joyce Webb, Leartis Jones, James(Cheryl) Jones, Jr., Linda(Brian) Bright; 14 grand children; 25 great - grand children; 12 great-great grandchildren; sister Hazel Ellis and 2 sister-in-laws. Viewing will take place Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 4pm to 6pm at Ezion Fair Baptist Church, 1400 B. St., Wilmington, DE. Celebration of Love will follow the viewing. Interment will take place Monday, March 18, 2019; 10am at Gracelawn Memorial Park, New Castle, DE.
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019