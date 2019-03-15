Services
The House of Wright Mortuary & Cremation Service
208 East 35th Street
Wilmington, DE 19802
(302) 762-8448
Viewing
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Ezion Fair Baptist Church
1400 B. St.
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Interment
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Gracelawn Memorial Park
New Castle, DE
View Map
New Castle - Mother Mae Jones passed on March 10, 2019. Mother Mae is predeceased by her husband James Jones, SR., 2 children Alfreda Copeland and Nathaniel Jones. Mother Mae leaves to mourn 5 children; Tholetha Jones, Joyce Webb, Leartis Jones, James(Cheryl) Jones, Jr., Linda(Brian) Bright; 14 grand children; 25 great - grand children; 12 great-great grandchildren; sister Hazel Ellis and 2 sister-in-laws. Viewing will take place Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 4pm to 6pm at Ezion Fair Baptist Church, 1400 B. St., Wilmington, DE. Celebration of Love will follow the viewing. Interment will take place Monday, March 18, 2019; 10am at Gracelawn Memorial Park, New Castle, DE.
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019
