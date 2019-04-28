|
Mafalda Ann (DiEmedio) Craner
Dover - Mafalda Ann (DiEmedio) Craner, age 90, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Christiana Hospital with her loving family by her side.
Family and friends may visit from 10:30 AM to 12 Noon on Friday, May 3 at Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Rd., Wilmington, DE 19808, where a funeral service will begin at 12 Noon. Entombment will follow at All Saints Cemetery.
For full obituary, visit www.dohertyfh.com.
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 28, 2019