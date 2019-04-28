Services
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 999-8277
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mafalda Craner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mafalda Ann (DiEmedio) Craner


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mafalda Ann (DiEmedio) Craner Obituary
Mafalda Ann (DiEmedio) Craner

Dover - Mafalda Ann (DiEmedio) Craner, age 90, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Christiana Hospital with her loving family by her side.

Family and friends may visit from 10:30 AM to 12 Noon on Friday, May 3 at Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Rd., Wilmington, DE 19808, where a funeral service will begin at 12 Noon. Entombment will follow at All Saints Cemetery.

For full obituary, visit www.dohertyfh.com.
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now