Mahlon Harker Trout
Bear - Mahlon Harker Trout, Jr. of Bear DE, formerly of Salisbury, Maryland died at the home of his son on August 2, 2020 at the age of 90.
Born on July 23, 1930, in Wilmington, Delaware, he was the the son of the late Laura Jean Shuler Trout and Dr. Mahlon H. Trout, Sr. Mahlon grew up in Salisbury, MD, and graduated from Wicomico High School in 1948. Mahlon then went on to State Teachers College, where he received an Associate in Arts degree in 1950. He entered the U.S. Air Force for a four-year tour of duty as an electronics technician. After graduation from electronics school at Keesler AFB in Biloxi, MS, he was assigned to Selfridge Field, MI until the entire squadron was transferred to Wheelus AFB in Tripoli, Libya.
Upon his discharge from the Air Force, he returned to State Teachers College and completed a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education. He received a Master's degree from the University of Maryland, College Park in 1964.
On December 17, 1955, Mahlon married the former Donna June Seymour, and they had two children together, Deborah Lynn and Arthur.
He was employed as a Guidance Counselor at Parkside High School from 1975 - 1995. Previously, he was a science teacher at Wicomico Jr. High School from 1955-1958, then served as guidance counselor until 1961 when he transferred to James M. Bennett and served as guidance counselor until June 1975 then transferred to Parkside until his retirement in 1995.
While employed with the Wicomico County school system, Mr. Trout was a member of the National Education Association, Maryland State Teachers Association, and the Wicomico Education Association. He organized the Lower Shore Personnel and Guidance Association and served as president for two years. He was President of the Wicomico County Council of PTA's in 1967/68, served as president of the Wicomico County Mental Health Association, served on the Advisory Board for the General Studies Program at Wor-Wic Community College from 1993-1995 and was President of the Nithsdale Homeowners Association for two years. He was a member of the Wicomico Retired Teachers Association, Maryland Retired Teachers Association, the Air Force Association, and the Air Force Memorial. Since 1995, Mr. Trout has been a member of The American Federation of Musicians and more recently a Life Member of Local # 21 of Wilmington, DE.
Mahlon has been an avid fan of all genres of music, especially big band, swing and jazz and has played with several bands and played as a soloist at various restaurants and lounges throughout the Shore.
Mr. Trout was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Salisbury.
Mahlon is survived by his wife, Donna June Seymour Trout, of Bear DE, daughter Deborah Lynn and her husband John R. Merceron of Easton and his son Arthur Trout and his wife Karen of Bear, DE; grandchildren, Jaime Riley, Jim Riley (Katherine), Art Trout, Andrew Trout, Hannah Hibbard (Caleb), Rebekah Trout, Leah Hollinshead (Martin) and Mahlon Trout and great grandchildren: Kaitlyn and Wyatt Eaton, Jimmy, Clementine, and Shepherd Riley, Eillie Hibbard, and Jonah and Judah Hollinshead.
Due to Covid restrictions, services will be private. Burial will be at Spring Hill Memorial Garden in Salisbury.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to Grace United Methodist Church, 635 East Church St., Salisbury, Maryland, 21801 or Heritage Foundation of PRMC, 100 E. Carroll St., Salisbury, MD 21801.
For online condolences, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com
.