Maiga Veronika Krams
Wilmington - Maiga Veronika (Vatvars) Krams, age 96 of Wilmington, DE passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Kentmere Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.
Maiga was born in Saldus, Latvia, where she lived until the Soviet Russian occupation of her homeland forced her family to flee in the closing days of World War II. Maiga arrived in Wilmington in 1950, thanks to the sponsorship of a local Baptist congregation. She remained a resident of Wilmington for 70 years, until her passing.
Maiga was a homemaker and a teacher by training. She was very active in the local Latvian community, and particularly in the Latvian Evangelical Lutheran Church of Wilmington, in which she served as Co-Director and then Director of the Latvian Sunday School from 1958 to 1978. Musically gifted, she served for many years as the choir director for the Womens' Ensemble at the church. She also served many years as chair of the church ladies' auxiliary. A lifelong member of the American Latvian Association, she was honored by that organization for her work in the founding of, and decades of service to, the Latvian school in Wilmington.
She is survived by her husband Edvins Krams, retired from DuPont and now a resident of Forwood Manor in Wilmington; a niece, Ina V. Suuberg of Barrington, RI; and family in Latvia.
Interment will take place in September at the Latvian Memorial Park in Elka Park, NY.
Donations in memory of Maiga may be made to the Latvian Evangelical Lutheran Church of St. John, 301 N. Newtown Street Road, Newtown Square, PA 19073.
For online condolences, please visit Chandlerfuneralhome.com
Wilmington - Maiga Veronika (Vatvars) Krams, age 96 of Wilmington, DE passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Kentmere Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.
Maiga was born in Saldus, Latvia, where she lived until the Soviet Russian occupation of her homeland forced her family to flee in the closing days of World War II. Maiga arrived in Wilmington in 1950, thanks to the sponsorship of a local Baptist congregation. She remained a resident of Wilmington for 70 years, until her passing.
Maiga was a homemaker and a teacher by training. She was very active in the local Latvian community, and particularly in the Latvian Evangelical Lutheran Church of Wilmington, in which she served as Co-Director and then Director of the Latvian Sunday School from 1958 to 1978. Musically gifted, she served for many years as the choir director for the Womens' Ensemble at the church. She also served many years as chair of the church ladies' auxiliary. A lifelong member of the American Latvian Association, she was honored by that organization for her work in the founding of, and decades of service to, the Latvian school in Wilmington.
She is survived by her husband Edvins Krams, retired from DuPont and now a resident of Forwood Manor in Wilmington; a niece, Ina V. Suuberg of Barrington, RI; and family in Latvia.
Interment will take place in September at the Latvian Memorial Park in Elka Park, NY.
Donations in memory of Maiga may be made to the Latvian Evangelical Lutheran Church of St. John, 301 N. Newtown Street Road, Newtown Square, PA 19073.
For online condolences, please visit Chandlerfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.