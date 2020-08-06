Major General Carol A. Timmons
Major General Carol A. Timmons, age 62, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020, surrounded by her wife and family.
Carol was born in Corpus Christi, Texas and grew up in New Castle, Delaware. She graduated from William Penn High School, Delaware Technical Community College and Wilmington University.
Carol was a role model and mentor, not only for the younger generation, but for anyone seeking her advice and wisdom. She had a storied 42-year military career capped by serving as the first woman to lead the Delaware National Guard as The Adjutant General. Throughout her career, Carol was a passionate advocate for the Guard, recruiting whenever an opportunity was presented. She was also a commercial pilot with United Airlines.
In her spare time, Carol loved to spend time with her wife, Lynn, and family. She was an avid reader, loved to travel, hike and bike. Carol loved all animals, especially the family dogs. She was also passionate about healthy eating and was supportive of small organic farm operations.
Carol was preceded in death by her father, Forrest W. Timmons; and brother, Phil Timmons. She is survived by her wife, Lynn; mother, Anne B. (Benson); sister, Susan Timmons (Holly); brothers, Ken Timmons (Steve) and Jeff Timmons (Lisa); nieces, nephews, and several aunts, uncles and many cousins.
Carol was living proof that if you dream and work hard, one's dream can come true. Her passion for life was a beacon of light that inspired so many. It will shine and live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved her.
Interment will be held privately at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Donations may be made in Carol's memory to Women in Aviation International Endowment Fund, please include the notation that the donation is in memory of Major General Carol Timmons, 3647 State Route 503 S., West Alexandria, OH 45381, or Mulligan Animal Rescue, 129 Bell Avenue, Mt. Royal, NJ 08061.
