Miller Funeral Services and Cremation Society of Texas
7723 Beechnut Street
Houston, TX 77074
(713) 981-1184
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Sugar Creek Baptist Church Chapel
13223 Southwest Freeway
Sugar Land, TX
Malcolm Thomas "Tom" Myers


1940 - 2019
Malcolm Thomas "Tom" Myers Obituary
Malcolm Thomas "Tom" Myers

- - Malcolm Thomas "Tom" Myers, 78, passed away on Saturday evening, August 24, 2019, after a yearlong battle with metastatic lung cancer.

Tom was born November 18, 1940, in Marco, Indiana, to Clifford and Alberta Lambright Myers and was the youngest of three siblings. He graduated from Linton-Stockton High School in Linton, Indiana, and then graduated from Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana.

After working 37 years with DuPont in Kentucky, Delaware, Louisiana, Texas, and Iowa, Tom served as Interim President of Mount St. Clare College in Clinton, Iowa, before moving to Sugar Land, Texas.

Tom was married for 56 years to the love of his life, Sue. He loved fishing, golf, traveling, and spending time with his wife, daughters, and grandkids. He was a member of Sugar Creek Baptist Church, where he enjoyed serving and attending Bible fellowship.

He is survived by his wife, Sue Struckmeyer Myers; his daughters, Kara Irwin (David), Michele del Rio (Adrian), Stacy Pierson (Eric); his 5 grandchildren, Taryn, Bridget, Connor, Evan, Olivia; and his sister, Linda Corbin. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, Arnold Myers.

A memorial service for Tom will be held Friday, September 27, 11 a.m., at Sugar Creek Baptist Church Chapel, 13223 Southwest Freeway, Sugar Land, TX, 77478.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts be made in Tom's honor to Sugar Creek Baptist Church Missions, or to the .
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 26, 2019
