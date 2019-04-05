Services
Hicks Home For Funerals
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
(410) 398-3122
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Hicks Home For Funerals
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Hicks Home For Funerals
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Manda Hooks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Manda Vada Hooks


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Manda Vada Hooks Obituary
Manda Vada Hooks

Newark, DE - Manda Vada Hooks, 87, of Newark, DE passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019.

Mrs. Hooks retired from Chrysler Corporation, Newark, DE.

Survivors include her daughters, Loretta S. Moore (Walter), Clayton, DE, Terry L. Zygmunt and Shelby J. Richmond, both of Newark, DE; 5 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

Mrs. Hooks was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Jr. Hooks.

Funeral service will be 12 noon, Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton St., Elkton, MD 21921 with visitation beginning at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to and sent to the funeral home at the above address.

hickshomeforfunerals.com
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hicks Home For Funerals
Download Now