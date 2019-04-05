|
|
Manda Vada Hooks
Newark, DE - Manda Vada Hooks, 87, of Newark, DE passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019.
Mrs. Hooks retired from Chrysler Corporation, Newark, DE.
Survivors include her daughters, Loretta S. Moore (Walter), Clayton, DE, Terry L. Zygmunt and Shelby J. Richmond, both of Newark, DE; 5 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
Mrs. Hooks was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Jr. Hooks.
Funeral service will be 12 noon, Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton St., Elkton, MD 21921 with visitation beginning at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to and sent to the funeral home at the above address.
hickshomeforfunerals.com
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2019