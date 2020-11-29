Manfred "Fred" Lichtenstadter
West Grove - Manfred "Fred" Lichtenstadter, of Jenner's Pond in West Grove, PA, formerly of Newark, DE, passed away on November 27, 2020, at the age of 91.
Born in Bad Orb, Germany to the late Morriss and Emma (Rapp) Lichtenstadter, he immigrated to this great country on January 13, 1939 to escape the Holocaust. Fred graduated from Brooklyn Technical High School and then cum laude from the City College of New York in 1952 with a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering. He was a member of the engineering honor society, Tau Beta Pi.
Fred started his career with Sinclair Research Corp in Harvey, IL and served in the US Army at Edgewood Arsenal in MD. Upon completion of his military service, he began his career with Hercules Inc. in Burlington, NJ. Fred held technical and supervisory positions at the plant, including operating superintendent of the dimethyl terephthalate plant. He was transferred to the Corporate Engineering Department in 1975 where he held various positions until his retirement in March of 1995, after 35 years of service. Fred was the corporate coatings specialist for 15 years prior to his transfer to the process engineering group. He was an active member of NACE, SSPC and ASTM. Fred also served as past president of the Wilmington section of NACE and received a Distinguished Service Award from NACE Nation in 1988.
An avid golfer, he belonged to Hercules Men's Club, Hercules/Delaware National Country Club, and Cavaliers Country Club. Fred was a member of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Newark.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Mark Glen and his brother, Paul. Fred is survived by his beloved wife, Marlene (Scholl) Lichtenstadter; children, Steven Ira (Jan) of Marietta, GA, Jill Renee of Highland Park, NJ, Sondra Cuayo (Jose) of Elkton, MD, Kristen Basilice (John) of Harrisburg, NC, Philip Kassees of Pompano Beach, FL; 13 grandchildren, Justin Adler (Natalya), Andrew, Matthew, and Emily Lichtenstadter, Michael (Amy), Richard, and Caryn Wolfe, Dylan, Logan, Trevor, and Aidan Basilice, and Caleb and Addyson Cuayo; 4 great grandchildren; and daughter-in-law, Debra Bromson.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Fred's memory may be made to
the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Newark, 420 Willa Road, Newark, DE 19711 or to the Benevolent Care Fund of Jenner's Pond by visiting https://www.jennerspond.org/about-us/giving/gift-in-memory/
To leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com
SPICER-MULLIKIN FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY
302-368-9500