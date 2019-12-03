|
|
Maradel "Sally" Sonnichsen
The Villages, FL - Maradel "Sally" Sonnichsen, 78, of The Villages, FL passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Cornerstone Hospice House, The Villages. She was a kind and caring person with an abundance of optimism which made her a joy to be around and won her many friends.
She was born on May 28, 1941 in Milford, DE to I.G. and Maradel Burton. She is survived by her husband of 49 years, George Sonnichsen, daughter Laura Sonnichsen of Champaign, IL, son Andrew and daughter-in-law Mareen Sonnichsen of Coppell, TX; three grandchildren, Jack, Benjamin and William Sonnichsen; one brother, David Burton of Milford, DE; five sisters, Bonnie Barnidge of Salisbury, MD, Nellie Ziegler of Tuscon, AZ, Margaret Spengler of Frederica, DE, Joy Hudecz of New York, NY and Suzanne Graham of Deland, FL; and many nieces and nephews.
Sally graduated from Newton College and obtained a Master's in History from University of Virginia. She worked for Wilmington Trust until she had children, and then devoted her time to raising them. As time allowed she taught preschool and later, as the children grew older, she obtained a degree in library science from Drexel University and became a high school librarian. Sally also served as a board member for the Brandywine School District for 4 years.
Sally shared with her husband George a passion for travel and they undertook many adventures together. She has travelled to all 50 states in the US and has been to all 7 continents and 100 countries. Everywhere she went she brought her smile with her and her optimism and positive attitude were truly contagious. She was a very active person who was always on the move. When not travelling, she enjoyed sports including tennis and golf. She also had passions for cooking, quilting and playing bridge.
A reception for friends and family will be held at her residence on Saint James Circle, Monday, December 9, guests are welcome anytime from 1-5pm. Burial will take place in Delaware at a future date. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Cornerstone Hospice House, 601 Casa Bella, The Villages 32162.
Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, Lady Lake, FL. Online condolences may be left at www.BeyersFuneralHome.com.
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019