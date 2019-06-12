|
Marc Anson Klair
Wilmington - On Friday, June 7, 2019, Marc Anson Klair, age 57, peacefully went to be with the Lord. Born and raised in Hockessin, DE, Marc dedicated his life to his family, friends, and work. His love for camping, fishing, traveling, and going to the beach with his family and friends brought great joy and fulfillment to his life. Marc worked for R.C. Fabricators for 25 plus years where in the last 13 years he was the Safety Coordinator for the company. He enjoyed being the bad guy and making sure everyone was performing their job in the safest possible way.
Marc is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Kimberly J. Klair; their three children: Kaitlin Sylvia, Seth Anson, and Alexandra Nichole; two sisters, Debbie K. George (Garry George) and Martha Klair (Tim Gardner); nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. Marc has re-joined his mother and father, Barbara and Richard Klair.
You are invited to celebrate Marc's life with family and friends at Strano Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Road, Newark, DE 19702 on Saturday, June 15, 2019, from 3-5 pm for visitation and 5 pm memorial services. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Delaware 4-H Foundation, Helen Graham Center, American Cancer Association. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
