1/1
Marc J. Pipari
1973 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marc's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marc J. Pipari

Newark - Marc J. Pipari, 47, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, September 27, 2020.

He was predeceased by his mother, Linda (Paranzino) Pipari. Marc is survived by his children, Ashley Pipari and Joseph M. Pipari; his father, Joseph D. Pipari; his sister, Linda Gitski and husband, Jay; his nephew, Trevor Gitski; his nieces, Taylor and Brianna Gitski; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Funeral arrangements for Marc will be conducted in compliance with current COVID-19 directives, which include mandatory face masks, social distancing and limitations on attendance at the funeral home and church.

Family and friends are invited to visit at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Pike Creek on Monday, October 5 from 5:00-7:00PM. An additional visitation will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, October 6 from 10:00-10:45AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John the Beloved Church, 907 Milltown Road, Wilmington on Tuesday at 11:30AM, immediately followed by interment in All Saints Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Marc may be made to Special Olympics Delaware, 619 S. College Avenue, Newark, DE 19716 (www.sode.org).

To view a complete obituary for Marc, visit

www.dohertyfh.com 302.999.8277






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Sep. 30 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
Send Flowers
OCT
6
Visitation
10:00 - 10:45 AM
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
Send Flowers
OCT
6
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30 AM
St. John the Beloved Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 999-8277
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved