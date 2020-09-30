Marc J. Pipari
Newark - Marc J. Pipari, 47, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, September 27, 2020.
He was predeceased by his mother, Linda (Paranzino) Pipari. Marc is survived by his children, Ashley Pipari and Joseph M. Pipari; his father, Joseph D. Pipari; his sister, Linda Gitski and husband, Jay; his nephew, Trevor Gitski; his nieces, Taylor and Brianna Gitski; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Funeral arrangements for Marc will be conducted in compliance with current COVID-19 directives, which include mandatory face masks, social distancing and limitations on attendance at the funeral home and church.
Family and friends are invited to visit at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Pike Creek on Monday, October 5 from 5:00-7:00PM. An additional visitation will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, October 6 from 10:00-10:45AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John the Beloved Church, 907 Milltown Road, Wilmington on Tuesday at 11:30AM, immediately followed by interment in All Saints Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Marc may be made to Special Olympics
Delaware, 619 S. College Avenue, Newark, DE 19716 (www.sode.org
).
To view a complete obituary for Marc, visit www.dohertyfh.com
302.999.8277