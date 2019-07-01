|
Marcia Jane Boone
Wilmington, DE - Marcia Jane Boone, 88, went home to be with her Lord on Monday, June 24, 2019.
Born in Newark, Delaware on September 22, 1930, Marcia was a decedent of Daniel Boone and the daughter of the late Charles and Helen (Reiff) Boone. She graduated from the University of Delaware in 1953 and worked as a librarian for the DuPont Company for 29 years. Upon retiring, Marcia traveled the world extensively, having visited over 38 countries. She was an avid reader with an extensive personal library of fiction and historical books. She also loved cats. Marcia will be remembered for her kindness, good humor and perseverance.
A celebration of Marcia's life will be held on Friday, July 12 at 2:00PM at Luther Towers, 1201 N. Harrison Street, Wilmington.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 96280, Washington, DC 20077 (https://www.arthritis.org).
www.dohertyfh.com
302.652.6811
Published in The News Journal on July 1, 2019