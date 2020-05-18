Marcia Traccarella Cloud Buckingham
TALLEYVILLE - Marcia Traccarella Cloud Buckingham, beloved mother of Amy Cloud Chambers and Anthony Alan Cloud; beloved grandmother of Bonnie Chambers and her spouse, Sean McMichael; beloved great-grandmother of Lily Chambers and Liam McMichael; beloved mother-in-law of Claire Pellegrini Cloud and step-grandmother to Ricky and Danny Pellegrini; beloved stepmother to Ruth Hubbard and her husband Raymond Hubbard; great-aunt to Daniel Hubbard, his wife Anne and their two children Jillian and Ryan; and great-aunt to Rebecca Hubbard and her wife Amity Gann, passed on to her reward on Friday, May 15, 2020, 11 days after her 98th birthday. She was surrounded at the end by her loving family, at peace and with a final smile just before her spirit ascended. She was the life of every party and her spirit lit up every room.
She was born in Kennett Square, PA in 1922 and was the daughter of the late Fabio and Giovanna (Carapucci) Traccarella. She was married to William Henry Cloud from 1947 until his death in 1970, and to Richard Buckingham from 1975 until his death in 2004. She was a graduate of Kennett High School and Beacom College, and in addition to being a homemaker and mother she worked at the DuPont Experimental Station and Monroe Business Systems. She was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels, the Democratic Party and the Brandywine School District. She is survived by her daughter, Amy Cloud Chambers; her son, Anthony Alan Cloud; her granddaughter, Bonnie Chambers; and her great-grandchildren Lily Chambers and Liam McMichael.
A private memorial service will be held at the Chandler Funeral Home at 2506 Concord Pike in Wilmington on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 11:00 AM. In keeping with social-distancing requirements, attendance will be limited to immediate family only. The funeral home has provided a private Zoom link, which will be shared with family members and close friends unable to attend and enable them to join us online. In lieu of flowers, donations to the following charities would be appreciated. They embody causes close to Marcia's heart.
The Lustgarten Foundation, which is dedicated to research and the search for a cure for pancreatic cancer. Call toll-free at (866)789-1000, or email contactus@lustgarten.org
The Food Bank of Delaware, which has a special interest in child hunger.
Call (302)292-1305 or email foodbank@fbd.org
Published in The News Journal from May 18 to May 19, 2020.