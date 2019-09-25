Services
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 999-8277
Service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
St. John the Beloved Church
907 Milltown Road
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marco Bianchi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marco Bianchi


1981 - 2019
Marco Bianchi Obituary
Marco Bianchi

Pike Creek - Marco Bianchi, Age 38, of Pike Creek, DE, passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019.

He was born in Wilmington and was a graduate of Archmere Academy and St. Joseph's University. Marco worked for several years as a banking analyst at JP Morgan Chase.

Marco's passions were wine-making, playing basketball and beer pong, preparing elaborate meals for Sunday dinners, and most of all, spending time with his family and friends. You knew Marco was near if the music was playing and the wine glass was full.

He is survived by his papá e mamma, Maurizio and Fatima Bianchi; his brother, best friend, and confidant, Dr. Alex Bianchi, and his wife, Thomasine; his nieces, Natalie and Hailey Bianchi, who were his biggest fans; his longtime girlfriend, Melissa Pisani, who he met 27 years ago when he was 11 years old and spent the last ten years happily part of the "Marco & Melissa" duo; and his extended family in Italy.

Family and friends are invited to visit from 5:00 - 8:00pm on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE 19808, where an additional visitation will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 10:00 - 11:00am. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00pm on Friday, September 27, 2019 at St. John the Beloved Church, 907 Milltown Road, Wilmington, DE 19808. Interment will be private.

Marco's family kindly asks friends and family to please omit flowers. In lieu of sending flowers, contributions in his memory can be made to the , PO Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60693.

Doherty Funeral Homes

302-999-8277

To offer condolences, visit:

www.dohertyfh.com
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 25, 2019
