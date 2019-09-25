|
Marco Bianchi
Pike Creek - Marco Bianchi, Age 38, of Pike Creek, DE, passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019.
He was born in Wilmington and was a graduate of Archmere Academy and St. Joseph's University. Marco worked for several years as a banking analyst at JP Morgan Chase.
Marco's passions were wine-making, playing basketball and beer pong, preparing elaborate meals for Sunday dinners, and most of all, spending time with his family and friends. You knew Marco was near if the music was playing and the wine glass was full.
He is survived by his papá e mamma, Maurizio and Fatima Bianchi; his brother, best friend, and confidant, Dr. Alex Bianchi, and his wife, Thomasine; his nieces, Natalie and Hailey Bianchi, who were his biggest fans; his longtime girlfriend, Melissa Pisani, who he met 27 years ago when he was 11 years old and spent the last ten years happily part of the "Marco & Melissa" duo; and his extended family in Italy.
Family and friends are invited to visit from 5:00 - 8:00pm on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE 19808, where an additional visitation will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 10:00 - 11:00am. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00pm on Friday, September 27, 2019 at St. John the Beloved Church, 907 Milltown Road, Wilmington, DE 19808. Interment will be private.
Marco's family kindly asks friends and family to please omit flowers. In lieu of sending flowers, contributions in his memory can be made to the , PO Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60693.
