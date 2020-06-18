Margaret Ann "Maggie" Lacy
Margaret Ann "Maggie" Lacy

New Castle - Margaret Ann "Maggie" Lacy, age 85, of New Castle, DE, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, June 17, 2020.

A public visitation will be held from 6 pm until 8 pm on Monday, June 22, 2020, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE, in compliance with COVID-19 regulations. A funeral service will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, interment will follow at Hickory Grove Cemetery, Port Penn Road, Port Penn, DE.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Maggie's memory to Hearing Charities of America, 1912 East Meyer Blvd, Kansas City, MI 64132.

To leave online condolences and view the full obituary, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN

FUNERAL HOMES

& CREMATORY

302-328-2213




Published in The News Journal from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - New Castle
JUN
23
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - New Castle
Funeral services provided by
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
(302) 328-2213
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

