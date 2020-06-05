Margaret Ann Withrow
Margaret Ann Withrow

Hockessin - Margaret Ann Withrow, 92, passed away peacefully on May 5, 2020 in Hockessin, DE.

She was preceded in death this fall by her beloved husband of 68 years, Dennis, and is survived by 3 devoted children, Dana and wife Joy, James and wife Stephanie, and Julie and husband Dan Schlager, along with 4 grandchildren: Ross Withrow, Leyla Withrow, Sophia and Emmett Schlager.

Margaret Ann, "Maggie", born in Virginia was a graduate of JMU with a Masters degree from UD and was a Reading/English teacher in VA, Brookside, and at Shue Middle School. She was part of a large, close extended family as well many communities of "family friends" that she gathered with continuously. She was exceptionally kind, an easy-going hostess and companion, and loved bridge, quilting, sports (especially the Flyers), scrapbooking and travel.

Memorial services will be announced by the family when the virus abates. Notices can be sent to Jim Withrow at jim76withrow@verizon.net.

To offer condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com.






Published in The News Journal from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
