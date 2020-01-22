|
|
Margaret B. Ellis
Hockessin - Margaret B. Ellis (Carroll), age 87, of Hockessin, Delaware, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 surrounded by her adoring family.
After graduating from Fletcher Brown Vocational High School, Marge found both her career and passion in sewing and crafting. Marge was known to spend countless hours, in lieu of sleeping, creating and sewing pillows, outfits, crafts, blankets and numerous other items for local churches and charity organizations. Her love for sewing was only surpassed by her love for family and friends.
Marge was the daughter of the late Pauline and Norman Carroll. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Charles E. Ellis, Sr., her son Michael Ellis, sisters Barbara Kemp and Pauline King. Marge's memory is enjoyed by her surviving children Charles E. Ellis, Jr. and wife Kathy (Betton) Ellis, Lawrence Ellis and wife Kathy (Marra) Ellis, Robert P. Ellis and wife Janice (Miller) Ellis, seven grandsons; Keith (Cynthia), Kevin (Erin), Brian, Kyle (Gena), Eric, Kraig and Kristofer, and her six great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings Francis Carroll, Norman Carroll (Marie), Ronald Carroll and Elizabeth Hasting (Doug).
Friends may call on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 1:00-2:00 p.m. at the McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3710 Kirkwood Hwy, Wilmington, DE 19808 where a service will begin at 2:00 pm. Burial will be in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Little Sisters of the Poor, 185 Salem Church road, Newark, DE 19713. To send condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020