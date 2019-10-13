Services
Chandler Funeral Homes and Crematorium
2506 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
(302) 478-7100
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Paul's United Methodist Church
1314 Foulk Road
Wilmington, DE
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul's United Methodist Church
1314 Foulk Road
Wilmington, DE
Wilmington - Margaret "Betty" Rivers joined her husband Jack on Friday, October 4, 2019.

Betty was the daughter of the late Ara and Harry Burtelle. Through her membership at Wilmington Country Club she met some lifelong friends and traveled extensively throughout the world. She enjoyed decorating her home on every holiday and spent days baking her famous Christmas cookies.

She was a member of St. Paul's Methodist Church and a former volunteer for Girls Inc. and the Wilmington Flower Market.

In addition to her husband Jack, she is predeceased by her son Robert, her grandson Jake and her sister Dorothy Kelley. She is survived by her son, Thomas, her grandchildren, Jon and Chris, two great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, especially her devoted niece Carol Johnson.

The family is thankful to Compassionate Care who provided care for Betty for the last few months and for the caring staff at Forwood Manor.

A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 1314 Foulk Road, Wilmington, DE 19803, a visitation will be held at church prior from 10:00 am to 11:00 am. Interment will be private at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Church, Girls Inc. 1501 N. Walnut St., #100, Wilm, DE 19801, or Easter Seals, 61 Corporate Circle, New Castle, DE 19720.

For online condolences, please visit chandlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Journal on Oct. 13, 2019
