Margaret "Mic" Biddle
West Grove, PA - Margaret B. Biddle, age 92, of Jenner's Pond,passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020.
She lived most of her life at Eleutherian Mills, then moved to Hockessin when her husband retired from the Hagley Museum. She resided at Jenner's Pond retirement community for the past 20 years. She worked for the DuPont Company for 40 years. After retiring she worked for Polymart part-time and when fully retired was an office volunteer at Winterthur.
Mrs. Biddle was predeceased by her husband, Walter A. Biddle and her parents, T. Chandler Becker and Virdel Becker. She is survived by her son, Barry Biddle (Susan), two grandchildren, Tom Biddle (Melissa) and Christy Tessitore (Michael), and four great-grandsons.
The family would especially like to thank all the staff of the Preston Residence at Jenner's Pond for the loving care they provided.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lower Brandywine Presbyterian Church, 101 Old Kennett Rd., Wilmington DE 19807 or to Jenner's Pond Benevolence Fund, 2000 Greenbriar Lane, West Grove, PA 19390.
A memorial service will be held on March 21, 2020 at 1:30 P.M. at Lower Brandywine Presbyterian Church with visitation with the family in the social hall immediately following the service. Burial was held privately.
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16, 2020