Margaret D. Licurgo
Wilmington - Margaret "Margie" D. Licurgo, age 88, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 11, 2019.
Born in West Hazleton, PA, she was the daughter of the late George and Margaret (Drosdick) Dusheck.
Preceding Margaret in death in addition to her parents was her beloved husband Jack Licurgo: a brother, Thomas Dusheck and wife Marie; a brother, George Dusheck; and sister, Dolores Maddon and brother-in law Vincent Maddon.
Surviving is a brother David Dusheck and his wife Nancy, Hazleton, PA, sister-in-law Jean Dusheck, New Jersey, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may visit from 11 AM to 12 Noon on Tuesday, February 19 at St. John the Beloved Church, 907 Milltown Rd., Wilmington, DE 19808 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12 Noon. A chapel committal service and entombment will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, February 20 at Calvary Cemetery, 49 S. Hunter Highway, Drums, PA 18222.
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2019