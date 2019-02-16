Services
St John the Beloved
907 Milltown Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. John the Beloved Church
907 Milltown Rd.
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
St. John the Beloved Church
907 Milltown Rd.
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Committal
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Calvary Cemetery
49 S. Hunter Highway
Drums, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Licurgo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret D. Licurgo

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Margaret D. Licurgo Obituary
Margaret D. Licurgo

Wilmington - Margaret "Margie" D. Licurgo, age 88, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 11, 2019.

Born in West Hazleton, PA, she was the daughter of the late George and Margaret (Drosdick) Dusheck.

Preceding Margaret in death in addition to her parents was her beloved husband Jack Licurgo: a brother, Thomas Dusheck and wife Marie; a brother, George Dusheck; and sister, Dolores Maddon and brother-in law Vincent Maddon.

Surviving is a brother David Dusheck and his wife Nancy, Hazleton, PA, sister-in-law Jean Dusheck, New Jersey, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may visit from 11 AM to 12 Noon on Tuesday, February 19 at St. John the Beloved Church, 907 Milltown Rd., Wilmington, DE 19808 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12 Noon. A chapel committal service and entombment will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, February 20 at Calvary Cemetery, 49 S. Hunter Highway, Drums, PA 18222.

To view full obituary, visit www.dohertyfh.com.
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.