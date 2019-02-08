Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Advent Lutheran Church
1601 Green Lane
West Chester, PA
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
Advent Lutheran Church
1601 Green Lane
West Chester, PA
Newark - Margaret E. Gehling DiMartino, age 68, formerly of Chester, PA, died Sunday, February 3, 2019 at Christiana Hospital. Peggy was an Administrative Assistant at Team Industrial Services, formerly Lead Operator at AT&T.

Peggy was an avid reader. She loved spending time with her family playing board games or watching movies. Peggy loved going to yard sales. She greatly enjoyed singing and most recently performing with the Praise Band at St. Timothy's Lutheran Church

She was the daughter of the late William & Eleanor (Ferguson) Gehling, Sr. and the sister of the late William Gehling, Jr. She is survived by sons, Paul DiMartino Jr. & William DiMartino; daughter-in-Law, Andrea DiMartino and brother, John (Jack) Gehling.

Visitation: Tuesday, February 12th from 10:00-10:30 AM at Advent Lutheran Church, 1601 Green Lane, West Chester, PA. 19382. Funeral Service: Tuesday, February 12th at 10:30 AM at Advent Lutheran Church. Interment: Immaculate Heart of Mary Cemetery, Linwood, PA. 19061.

Arrangements by Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Middletown Twp., Media, PA 19063. Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 8, 2019
