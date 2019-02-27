|
Margaret (Peggy) E. Lang
Fairfax, VA - Margaret (Peggy) E. Lang, age 83, passed away on February 5, 2019, at The Gardens at Fair Oaks assisted living center in Fairfax, VA. She was born on October 5, 1935, in Morristown, New Jersey to Russell Ellis (1979) and Margaret Munro (1971). After growing up in Leonia, NJ, Peggy attended Wilson College. During her time at Wilson she met and later married Robert (Bob) W. Lang on October 20, 1956, in Newark, Delaware and had a wonderful marriage for 54 years until Bob passed away in 2010.
Peggy worked for a brief time at Life magazine and later with the DuPont Corporation and supported Bob during his time with the Army, at the DuPont Corporation and with the Greater Wilmington Development Corporation. Peggy and Bob raised three wonderful children, Cheryl, Jeff and Todd. Peggy was very active with her church, St. Thomas Episcopal, the League of Women Voters and the Newark New Century Club holding the position of president for many years. Later in life Peggy and Bob moved to Sun City Center, Florida to be closer to Peggy's sister, Betty, and to enjoy golfing, lawn bowling and many other warm weather activities. Peggy and Bob travelled extensively enjoying many trips to Europe and many places here is the United States. Peggy took pride in her Scottish heritage and loved collecting dolphin figurines.
She is survived by her sister Elizabeth (Betty) Ellis, her three children and their spouses: Cheryl and Jack Dulan, Jeff and Karyn Lang, and Todd and Susan Lang, and eight grandchildren (Christopher, Abigail, Michael, Madeline, Matthew, Eric, Mia and Molly). Peggy will be laid to rest with her husband Bob in the Columbarium at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Thomas Episcopal Parish, 276 College Ave., Newark, Delaware.
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 27, 2019