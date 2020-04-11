|
Margaret E. Lawless
Washington, DC formerly of Wilmington, DE - Margaret Lawless, age 74, passed away on April 8, 2020 at Georgetown University Hospital in Washington DC. Diagnosed with esophageal cancer, she faced multiple surgeries, therapies, medication and recovery with great courage, strength, acceptance and continued good will to all whom she encountered.
Margaret graduated from Ursuline Academy '63, received a BA from The College of Notre Dame in Baltimore, MD and a MA from the University of Kansas. She continued her PhD studies in 17th Century French Literature at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, where she worked as an instructor in the French Department.
She chose government service as her career, ultimately working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) over 38 years and retiring as a Senior Executive in 2010. During that time, she worked in the Flood Insurance Administration, the Radiological Emergency Preparedness (REP) Program, the Forestry Program, the Disaster Mitigation Directorate and finally served as a Deputy Director of the Acquisition Management Division.
Serving with FEMA from its creation under President Carter through its inclusion as a part of the Department of Homeland Security, you might say Margaret was a part of almost every disaster in the United States from the 70's until her retirement. She prepared testimony for the Seabrook Nuclear Plant Hearings, earthquakes in L.A., Hurricanes Andrew and Katrina and the 911 disaster. After the crash into the Twin Towers in NYC, Margaret flew with FEMA Director James Lee Witt back from California to Bolling Air Force Base in Washington, escorted by Air Force fighter planes.
As her colleagues often described, Emergency Preparedness was Margaret, whose image was "just the facts". She was a smart, determined advocate and administrator who sought excellence in all that she did.
After her government retirement, she continued to be devoted to helping others. She was an inspirational volunteer in Washington at Blessed Sacrament parish, the San Miguel School, Martha's Table, the Share Program, and the Blessed Sacrament Food Closet. She often remarked that she never imagined she would be making 500 sandwiches in a soup kitchen in her retirement.
Margaret was predeceased by her parents, Thomas F. and Margaret (Gibiason) Lawless. She is survived by her sister, Mary Lawless Denney and her husband, John X. Denney, Jr., her nephew, John X. Denney III, and her 2 nieces, Elizabeth (Bess) Denney and Katharine Denney Heck and her husband, Scotty, her grandnephew, Luke Heck and grandniece, Maggie Heck.
A private graveside service will be held in Wilmington at St. Joseph's on the Brandywine Lower Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Mealey Funeral Home. For online condolences, please visit mealeyfuneralhomes.com
In memory of Margaret, contributions maybe made to Ursuline Academy for the benefit of the Margaret Gibiason Lawless Scholarship Fund, 1106 Pennsylvania Ave, Wilmington, DE 19806.
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020