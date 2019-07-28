|
Margaret E. (Larson) Lethen
Wilmington - Margaret Lethen, artist and scholar, died at age 94 on July 09 after years of serious illness. Margaret was the last surviving child of the late Arthur and Margaret Larson of Ferris Rd in Wilmington. She is preceded in death by brothers, John Arthur, William Randoph, Paul Edward, and sister, Grace Larson Chickering; also best friends artist, Grete Backe Steen of Wilmington and Dr. Helen Preiss of Newark. A tribute may be found at the website of the Krienen-Griffith Funeral Home.
delawarefuneral.com
Published in The News Journal on July 28, 2019