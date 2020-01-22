Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Gibson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Evelyn Gibson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Evelyn Gibson Obituary
Margaret Evelyn Gibson

Margaret E. Gibson, 77 went home to be with the Lord January 16, 2020. Mother of Kevin E. Gibson (Yvonne), Lynn M. Gibson (Dorene) and the late Bruce A. Gibson. Sister of Mark Veasey(Tamica); she is also survived by a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other family and friends. Funeral 2pm, Sunday January 26th at the Congo Legacy Center, 501 W 28th st. Wilmington De. 19802. Viewing 12-2pm only. Family will begin to receive friends beginning at 1pm. Her burial will be private.

www.congofuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -