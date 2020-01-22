|
|
Margaret Evelyn Gibson
Margaret E. Gibson, 77 went home to be with the Lord January 16, 2020. Mother of Kevin E. Gibson (Yvonne), Lynn M. Gibson (Dorene) and the late Bruce A. Gibson. Sister of Mark Veasey(Tamica); she is also survived by a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other family and friends. Funeral 2pm, Sunday January 26th at the Congo Legacy Center, 501 W 28th st. Wilmington De. 19802. Viewing 12-2pm only. Family will begin to receive friends beginning at 1pm. Her burial will be private.
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020