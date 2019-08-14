Services
Margaret Ford "Peggy" Dent


1931 - 2019
Margaret "Peggy" Ford Dent

Williamsburg, VA - Margaret "Peggy" Ford Dent, age 88, died on August 12, 2019 in Williamsburg, VA. She was born in Abingdon, VA on June 26, 1931, the daughter of Ethel Tarter Johnson and Frank Warren Ford.

After graduating from Marion Junior College, she received a B.A. in Speech and Language from Shorter College in Rome, Georgia and a Master of Arts degree from the University of Virginia.

She was a speech therapist in the Wilmington, Delaware school system for nearly 30 years.

She was predeceased by her husband, Willard E. Dent and is survived by her children, Anne Dent Burke (John) of Richmond, VA and Peter Smith Dent (Kathleen) of Charlotte NC; and two grandchildren, Margaret Burke and John Burke both of Richmond.

The family would like to thank the wonderful staff and caretakers of Williamsburg Landing for their loving care. Funeral services will be private. If desired, a memorial donation can be made to . Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsencares.com.
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 14, 2019
