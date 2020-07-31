Margaret Gertrude "Nancy" Nason Croft



Margaret Gertrude "Nancy" Nason Croft, 97, passed away peacefully at her home in Cocoa Beach, Florida on June 26, 2020. She was born in Philadelphia and raised in Wilmington.



Nancy was the daughter of the late Dr. George Frank and Cornelia Kemper Lloyd Nason of Wilmington. She was a 1940 graduate of Tower Hill School and went on to attend college at Duke University until her marriage June 9, 1943 to Ensign Alfred Russell Croft Jr. Their wedding ceremony was held at her parents' home in Wilmington the same day her husband graduated from the U. S. Naval Academy.



Nancy was predeceased by her husband of 69 years, Russ Croft. She is survived by her children: A. Russell Croft III (Pamela) of Rock Hill, SC; Candace N. Croft of Indian Harbour Beach, FL; Barbara N. Croft MD of Atlanta, GA; and Martha C. Barber (Mark) also of Atlanta, GA. Her brother, George F. Nason III of Wesley Chapel, FL, also survives her.



Services will be held at a later date at the U.S. Naval Academy Columbarium in Annapolis.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store