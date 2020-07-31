1/1
Margaret Gertrude Nason "Nancy" Croft
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret Gertrude "Nancy" Nason Croft

Margaret Gertrude "Nancy" Nason Croft, 97, passed away peacefully at her home in Cocoa Beach, Florida on June 26, 2020. She was born in Philadelphia and raised in Wilmington.

Nancy was the daughter of the late Dr. George Frank and Cornelia Kemper Lloyd Nason of Wilmington. She was a 1940 graduate of Tower Hill School and went on to attend college at Duke University until her marriage June 9, 1943 to Ensign Alfred Russell Croft Jr. Their wedding ceremony was held at her parents' home in Wilmington the same day her husband graduated from the U. S. Naval Academy.

Nancy was predeceased by her husband of 69 years, Russ Croft. She is survived by her children: A. Russell Croft III (Pamela) of Rock Hill, SC; Candace N. Croft of Indian Harbour Beach, FL; Barbara N. Croft MD of Atlanta, GA; and Martha C. Barber (Mark) also of Atlanta, GA. Her brother, George F. Nason III of Wesley Chapel, FL, also survives her.

Services will be held at a later date at the U.S. Naval Academy Columbarium in Annapolis.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved