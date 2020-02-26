Services
Margaret H. Johnson

Margaret H. Johnson Obituary
Margaret H. Johnson

Wilmington - Margaret H. Johnson, age 76, of Wilmington, DE, formerly of Dover, DE died on February 14 , 2020.

Margaret attended Dover High School and the University of Delaware.

She was an art educator in Capital School District until retirement.

Margaret is predeceased by her parents, Elsie and Henry Heller, of Dover, DE.

She is survived by her two daughters, her son in law and her two grandchildren.

Published in The News Journal from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2020
