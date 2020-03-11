|
Margaret H. "Peg" Lange
Wilmington - Margaret H. "Peg" Lange, age 98, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Wilmington Hospital surrounded by her family.
Peg graduated from Collingdale High School and during her lifetime wore many hats. She was a stay at home mom, and then moved her family to Japan for 10 years while her husband was transferred there with DuPont. She was an active participant in her children's schools while there and served as the President of the Women's Auxiliary of the Kobe Club. After returning to the states, Peg began a career with Rollins Company as a secretary to John Rollins. She was a member of St. James Episcopal Church in Mill Creek where she was a regular volunteer with the bazaar. Peg also enjoyed reading and traveling the country in her RV with her husband Bob Lange.
Peg was predeceased by her first husband Raymond Dunne in 1985, her second husband Robert Wetter in 1979 and her third husband Robert Lange in 1999, her son Raymond G. Dunne in 1980; and niece Maryanne Pechin in 2011. She is survived by her children Margaret "Peg" McGregor and her husband, John; William "Bill" Dunne and his wife, Paula; grandchildren, Raymond T. Dunne, Ryan P. Dunne, Reece R. McGregor, and Courtney M. McGregor, an "adopted" grandchild Andrew McGlothlin, and a step grandchild Amy Rukhaberlen; sister Dorothy Davis; and nephews, George Rendell, Michael Davis, and Raymond Pechin; stepchildren, Robert Lange, Brian Lange and Kevin Lange. She is also survived by her great grandchildren, Raymond Dunne, Matthew Dunne, Mikayla Dunne, Zachary Dunne and Charlotte Dunne.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, March 14 from 9-10:30 am at the McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3710 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington, DE 19808 with a funeral service at 11 am St. James Episcopal, 2106 St. James Church Rd., Wilmington, DE 19808. Interment will follow in the adjacent churchyard.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made in Peg's name to St. James Episcopal at the above address.
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020