Margaret Harris Cook
Margaret Harris Cook, 89, fondly known as Peg, peacefully left her worldly body and entered heaven on May 20, 2020 at Kendal at Longwood in Kennett Square PA. Peg was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Ben Cook, in 2011.
Peg was born on May 24, 1931 to George and Philena Harris of West Grove PA. She and her brothers attended Avon Grove High School. Ben and Peg were married in 1948 and resided in Landenberg PA for more than 50 years before moving to West Grove and then Kennett Square.
She was a member of West Grove United Methodist Church.
In her early years, Peg worked in the school lunchroom at Avon Grove, later going to Goldey-Beacom College and ultimately retired as the Director of Admissions from Kendal at Longwood.
Peg is survived by her children: Dennis Cook of Toughkenamon PA, Thomas Cook and wife Bonnie of Lancaster PA and Sandra Brackin Herbst and husband Dan of Landenberg PA. Surviving grandchildren are Sherry Silva (Chris), Michelle McConnell (Josh), Tom Cook (Dana), Kelli Bruzik (Chris), Dennis Cook (Karen), Kyle Hitchens (Amy), Brandon Cook and Kory Hitchens (Michelle), as well as sixteen great-grandchildren.
Peg was predeceased by her husband Ben and her brothers Francis Harris, Raymond Harris, Donald Harris, Robert Harris, and Roy Harris.
Interment will be private. Memorial service to be announced at a later date
Published in The News Journal from May 25 to May 27, 2020.