Margaret Hill Hodges
Wilmington - Margaret Hill Hodges, of Wilmington, Delaware passed away on July 26, 2020 at the age of 86.
Margaret was a life-long Delawarean. She was born and raised in Wilmington, the daughter of Sanford and Velma Hill. Margaret attended Tower Hill School and went on to Wellesley College where she graduated in 1955 with a degree in History. Margaret met her future husband Jim Hodges shortly after college on a double blind date. Jim had recently graduated from MIT and was completing his military service in the Army. They were married in 1956 in Wilmington, where they lived for most of their 63 years of marriage. Margaret was heartbroken after Jim's passing in January of this year, and it is comforting to know they are together again.
Margaret was blessed with a keen intellect and a passion for learning. She enjoyed reading the NY Times cover to cover, including completing the crossword puzzle! Always the teacher and the student, Margaret loved discussing history, art, architecture and politics with her children and grandchildren.
Margaret was a strong advocate for public education. In addition to raising four children, Margaret worked as a teacher in the New Castle County school system for over 30 years. Most of that time she taught at the Delaware Adolescent Program Incorporated (DAPI), one of the first schools in the country to provide a high school education for pregnant teenagers, mostly from low income households in Wilmington. While teaching at DAPI, Margaret also went back to school herself, earning a Masters in Architectural History from The University of Delaware. After retiring from teaching, she and Jim traveled both here and abroad, and participated in the Academy of Lifelong Learning in Wilmington for many years.
Margaret was also active in her local community. Margaret attended Westminster Presbyterian Church from baptism, where she served in the women's association, women's circle, and as a deacon. She was a member of the Junior League, the Wellesley Club where she served as president, the YMCA, and served as a poll worker for the New Castle County Republican Party.
Margaret is survived by her children Mary and Mark Kenneally of Milford, George and Maggie Hodges of St Simons Island, Ga., and David and Sandy Hodges of St. Petersburg, Fl., grandchildren, Benton Acker, Parker and Andrea Hodges, Meagan Hodges, Connor Hodges, Lauren Hodges, and Leanne Hodges, and sister-in-law Sue Benn. Her husband, Jim, daughter, Catherine Joyce Hodges and her granddaughter, Margaret Catherine Hodges preceded her in death.
Services will be private.
