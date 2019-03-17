|
Margaret I. Lister
New Castle - Margaret Lister, age 85, of New Castle passed away peacefully on Friday, March 15, 2019 in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family.
Margaret was a native Delawarean born in Yorklyn and was the daughter of the late William and Myrtle Hoosier. Margaret was known for her gentle ways and kind and giving heart. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, mother-in-law and friend who will be dearly missed.
Margaret was a docent at the State of Delaware's Buena Vista Estate and retired after 20 years of dedicated service. In her leisure time she enjoyed spending time at Rehoboth Beach with her husband of 60 years, Jimmy. She was also a huge country music fan and loved traveling with her mother and siblings to Nashville and Branson. However, what brought Margaret the greatest joy was spending time with her eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, James "Jimmy" Lister; her sister, Jean Church; and her brother, William Hoosier.
She is survived by her daughter, Vickie Novack (Whitey); son, Jim Lister (Karen); son, John Lister (Bernadette); eight grandchildren Sharon, Nancy, Rob, Jimmy, John, Nikki, Chrissy and Sara; nine great-grandchildren Morgan, Matthew, C.J., Nate, Makenzie, Lauren, Benjamin, Ellie, and Ryan; and her brother, Robert Hoosier.
The family would like to give special thanks to Seasons Hospice for their support and assistance during this difficult time.
A funeral service will be held at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE on Friday, March 22 at 11:30AM, where visitation will begin at 10:00AM. Burial will follow at Silverbrook Cemetery, Wilmington.
In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the . Donate by phone at 1-800-242-8721 or by mail at PO Box 15120 Chicago, IL 60693.
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 17 to Mar. 20, 2019