Margaret Janvier Pyle Hassert
Hockessin, formerly New Castle - Margaret Janvier Pyle Hassert, of Cokesbury Village, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at the age of 87.
Born in Wilmington, DE, on November 8, 1933, Maggie was the eldest daughter of the late Sophie Janvier Pyle and Walter Pyle, Jr. Her early years were spent on her family's farm in Stanton.
After her marriage to the late James E. Hassert ended, she raised her four children while attending classes at the University of Delaware where she earned her Masters Degree in English. For many years, Maggie served as the Director of the Writing Center at the University of Delaware. There, she was well known for helping, encouraging, and strengthening her students' skills in English, reading, and writing. Maggie was a pioneer in ESL education and a resource for other educators. She was a skilled editor for several books and publications. You could always find her helping her children and grandchildren with their schoolwork and writing.
Besides silently correcting your grammar (but not always silently), Maggie's hobbies included playing bridge, doing puzzles (particularly the New York Times crossword in pen), gardening, writing poetry, and working with miniatures. Her many miniature creations were truly amazing and award winning. She was a voracious reader and especially enjoyed mysteries. She loved animals and owned many dogs and cats during her lifetime. She enjoyed traveling and went to Egypt, China, Italy, Europe, the Baltic, and Alaska. She also spent many happy summers at the beach in Delaware with her family.
In the 90's, she moved to Old New Castle where she renovated her historic house and garden. Maggie was an active member of the Immanuel Church on the Green, the Arasapha Garden Club, and the Trustees of the New Castle Common, where she evaluated essays from scholarship applicants.
Maggie was an extremely loving, fair-minded, and generous mother and was very proud of her four children. Friends and family enjoyed her wry sense of humor.
Margaret will be dearly missed by her sister, Ellen Homsey, her four children: Anne Lambert (Andy), Ellen Levine (Steve), Mary Sing (Bill), and Jamie Hassert (Kathryn), six grandchildren: Becca, Sarah, David, Daniel, Emily, and Laura; four great grandchildren, and nieces, nephews, and cousins. Her youngest sister, Sophie Homsey (survived by her husband, David Niles), died in 2019.
The family would like to express our heartfelt appreciation for the kind and thoughtful care given to our Mom by so many wonderful people on staff at Cokesbury Village, especially during these difficult times.
Due to Covid-19, burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to Tri-State Bird Rescue & Research. Donations can be made online at tristatebird.org
or by mail to, 170 Possum Park Hollow Road Newark, DE 19711. Mealeyfuneralhomes.com