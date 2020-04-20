|
Margaret "Marge" Katz Maerov
Wilmington - Age 89, passed away April 19, 2020 in Wilmington, DE.
She was born Masha Katz on October 30, 1930, in St. Paul, Alberta, Canada to Joseph Katz and Malka Hardin Katz. Marge was very close to her brother, Isadore Katz, and sister, Clare Katz Gitterman, and her stepbrother and sister, Lionel Shankman and Clare Kroeger, who all preceded her in death. Marge was married to her beloved husband, Sidney B. Maerov for 33 years, until he died in 1986.
Marge was famous for her winning smile, easy laughter and quirky sense of humor. Her fabulous baking put her on the map from west coast to east. She was known as a superb entertainer and kept notebooks for forty years chronicling every guest, what she cooked for them and details about allergies, favorite dishes, etc. (including her renowned trifle). Marge fought off many suitors until she met her perfect match, the brilliant and handsome Sid Maerov, in undergraduate School at University of Alberta. After receiving a BA there, she went on to get a second degree in Social Work from the University of British Columbia, and soon joined her new husband in Seattle where he earned his PhD at U. of Washington. Sid and Marge were both devoted to Judaism, its study and practice, and when transferred by DuPont to Kinston, NC, they became key members of the Temple Israel Congregation, where Marge took on the first of many leadership roles as president of Hadassah. She worked as a social worker until her first daughter was born and her openhearted philosophy fueled her progressive, pro-integration views. She was also active in promoting the arts in Kinston. After 19 years in Kinston, Marge and Sid moved their family to Wilmington, DE, where Marge got actively involved with the National Council of Jewish Women and Sisterhood at Congregation Beth Emeth. Eventually, she returned to her social work roots as a women's health clinic counselor and later as Coordinator of Volunteers at the Kutz Home in Wilmington in 1981. After the heartbreaking loss of Sidney, Marge survived cancer more than once, and ever resilient, developed many new passions from travel, gardening and singing in choirs, to writing her memoirs and baking for the homeless. Her natural charm, warmth, kindness and generosity to all will never be forgotten, especially by those who received her surprise cards in the mail containing recipes, thank you's, or funny stories.
Marge is survived by her daughters, Lauri Maerov, Joslyn Maerov and Rena Maerov Konar (Stan); and grandchildren, Shua Konar, Yonah Konar and Sophie Konar; is well loved by several cousins, nieces and nephews; and her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Arnold and Pauline Maerov.
Graveside services will be private. The family suggests donations can be made in honor of Marge's memory to the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation (https://myasthenia.org/), Congregation Beth Emeth, 301 W. Lea Boulevard, Wilmington, DE, or the .
