Margaret Koyne
Wilmington, DE - Margaret Koyne peacefully passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020 at the age of 90.
Born in Wilmington on September 10, 1930, Margaret was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Fahey) Koyne. Upon her graduation from high school, she entered the Catholic religious order, Institute of the Religious of the Sacred Heart of Mary and furthered her education by earning a Bachelor's Degree from Marymount University and a Master's Degree from USC. She served as a librarian while a member of the order, and after more than twenty years, decided to leave religious life. Margaret continued her career as a librarian in her secular life, working at Morgan State University for several years.
Margaret enjoyed a very close relationship with her nieces and nephews, and took great pleasure in spending time with them and their children. She also enjoyed traveling to many destinations within and outside of the United States, and was particularly interested in her Irish heritage.
In addition to her parents, Margaret was predeceased by her infant sister, Winifred; her brothers, Joseph and John; three nieces and one nephew, Diane Koyne, Rodger Koyne, Veronica Sayers Darby and Kristin Koyne Joyce.
Margaret is survived by her sisters, C. Patricia March (Robert) and Eileen Sayers (James); along with several devoted nieces, nephews and their families. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Catherine Dillon.
Funeral arrangements will be conducted in compliance with COVID-19 directives, which require mandatory face masks and social distance seating at the church.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Matthew Church, 901 E. Newport Pike, Wilmington on Friday, October 23 at 11:00AM. Interment will be held privately for immediate family.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Margaret may be made to the Delaware Humane Association, 701 A Street, Wilmington, DE 19801 (www.delawarehumane.org
).
To offer condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com
302.999.8277