|
|
Margaret Kulp Hinman
Wilmington - Margaret Kulp Hinman (Peggy), 77, a resident of Brandywine Hundred and formerly of Pottstown, PA, died on December 6, 2019 after several years battling multiple health issues.
Peggy was born in Pottstown, one of three daughters of John and Margaret Kulp. She graduated from Pottstown High School and then Goldey-Beacom College. Peggy began her career at Buster Brown, working in the textile department. While at Buster Brown, she spent several months setting up the company's office in Greenwich, CT. She then worked for Delaware Beverage, retiring as the office manager. Peggy was a longtime member and active volunteer at First & Central Presbyterian Church. She also was a member of the Business & Professional Women group.
Peggy is survived by her sister and caregiver, Sharon L. Kulp with whom she lived; brother-in-law, Gary Kulp of Malvern, PA; 2 nephews, John G. Kulp of Malvern and James R. Kulp (Tonia) of West Chester, PA; 1 niece, Amy Margaret Kulp (José Hernandez) of Philadelphia; and 3 great-nephews: James and Anthony Kulp of West Chester and Garrett José Hernandez of Philadelphia. Peggy was preceded in death in 1998 by her sister, Mary Ann Kulp.
A viewing will be held from 6-8pm, Tuesday, December 10 at the McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3924 Concord Pike, where the funeral service will be held at 10am, Wednesday, December 11. Interment will follow at Highland Memorial Park, Pottststown. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the M.S. Society of Greater DE Valley, 30 South 17th St., #800, Philadelphia, PA 19103.
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019