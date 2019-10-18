|
|
Margaret Kurtz
New Castle - Margaret (Peggy) Kurtz (Lemon/Krutuleski), 85, passed away after a long illness October 14, 2019. Peggy grew up in Wilmington and resided in New Castle with her husband of 56 years, Donald W Kurtz.
Peggy was a skilled and loving Child Care Teacher (fondly known as Mrs. K) until her retirement. Peggy loved spending time with her family and cats.
Peggy will be missed by her children, Marty Kreer (Marie), Franny Kreer (Jen), Debi Honaker, Patricia Riddle, Wendi Miller, Donna Hendricks (Mike); 14 grandchildren; and many great and great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by her loving brother, Richard Lemon and his wife, Chris.
She was predeceased by her brother, Francis Lemon, Jr. and sister, Patricia Lemon.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00pm on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE 19808, where family and friends may visit beginning at 12:00pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Delaware Humane Association, 701 A Street, Wilmington, DE 19801.
Doherty Funeral Homes
302-999-8277
To offer condolences, visit:
www.dohertyfh.com
Published in The News Journal on Oct. 18, 2019