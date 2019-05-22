Services
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 999-8277
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
View Map
Wilmington, DE - Margaret L. Roden, age 87 of Wilmington, DE passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019.

Margaret was born in Chester, PA and was a graduate of Chester High School. She worked for many years at Wilmington Dry Goods.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband, John P. (Jack) Roden.

She is survived by her son, David Roden (Dawn), her daughter, Doris Negron (Abe); her sister, Barbara Pro (Joseph), her brother, Edward Moulder (Elaine) and 4 grandchildren, Wilfred, Jr., Eric (Katie), Seth and Jared and her 4 great grandchildren, Alycia, Carolina, Eric, Jr and Adrian and many loving nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, May 24 at 11 am at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Rd., Pike Creek,, where friends may visit on Thursday, May 23 from 5-7 pm. Burial will be in Lawncroft Cemetery, Linwood, PA. To send condolences, visit: www.dohertyfh.com 302 999 8277.
Published in The News Journal on May 22, 2019
