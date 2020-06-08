Margaret L. Twelves
Wilmington - Margaret L. Twelves, age 91, of Wilmington, DE departed peacefully on June 4, 2020.
Margaret (Bo) was born in Middlebury, VT in 1928, one of the 11 children of Richard and Pearl Noyes. She graduated from Middlebury High School and Rutland Junior College, and then worked for banks in Hartford, CT and Elizabeth, NJ. She met Robert Twelves (Bob) and they married in 1953. She worked for the Health Services Department at the University of Minnesota while Robert earned his PhD there. They moved to Wilmington, DE in 1957 where she became a homemaker raising her 3 children.
Margaret loved volunteering at the Friends of Rockwood Museum, the Nature Conservancy, Longwood Gardens, the Friends of Brandywine Hundred Library, PTA, Girl and Boy Scouts, and at Concord Presbyterian Church serving as a Deacon and in many capacities of the Women's Association.
She was predeceased by her husband, Robert, and her siblings. She is survived by Julie Holt (Steven), Steven Twelves (Sally), and Karen Gustafson (Jeff); grandchildren Zac and Cari Holt, Scott and Stephanie Twelves, and Emily and Kyle Gustafson; 6 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
There will be a memorial service on June 21st at 1:00 pm at Concord Presbyterian Church, 1800 Fairfax Blvd., Wilmington, DE 19803.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations in Margaret's name to the Endowment Fund at Concord Presbyterian Church. Other charities would be the American Diabetes Association (www.diabetes.org/donate), National Multiple Sclerosis Society (DE chapter) (www.nationalmssociety.org/Chapters/PAE/Donate), or the Delaware Nature Conservancy (www.support.nature.org).
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 8 to Jun. 14, 2020.